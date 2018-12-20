Your Guide to a Fun Weekend in UAE

Dubai (Shutterstock)

How to make the most of your Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Here are our recommendations:

Sliding in

During the last weekends of December test your courage by taking on a giant 15-metre-high inflatable water slide located on the beach at Al Bahar, Abu Dhabi. The water slide is suitable for visitors aged 15 +, and there is no registration - simply get down to the Corniche and enjoy it between 10am and 6pm.



Out there dinner

Looking for a different Christmas dinner in Dubai? Doors Freestyle Grill, in Al Seef, is serving a special four-course festive menu featuring some of its most celebrated dishes like beef sushi, beef Kaymak and the 'Eden Garden' by Chef Kemal. It's priced at Dhs899 for two persons and it has to be seen to be believed.

WOW that's good

WOWJBR is in on the jolly winter festivities with a series of cheerful beats and unique performances and events that promise to spread seasonal joy. The little ones are in for a treat with a quirky line-up of LED puppet shows, winter stilt walkers, juggling elves and a merry reindeer walkabout on this weekend and next.

Cool concert

Indian music composer, singer and director Avadhoot Gupte, known for his work in the Marathi film and music industry, will be performing live in Dubai on Friday at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School, Oud Metha. The musical treat begins at 6pm. Tickets start at Dhs45 and are available on www.meraticket.com

Topsy-turvy Xmas

The festive spirit has taken over Museum of Illusions Dubai in Al Seef with a singing Santa Claus and themed props and decorations for you to create your own unique Christmas cards. It's not too late to make a topsy-turvy Christmas family greeting photo in the 'Upside Down Room' or dress up as a giant-sized elf and a pint-sized Santa in the 'Ames Room'. Get there as soon as you can.

Superstar duo

Musical duo Vishal-Shekhar will be performing at Bollywood Parks on December 21 at 8pm in front of the Rajmahal Theatre. The duo consists of Vishal Dadlani, singer and vocalist of the electronic band Pentagram, and Shekhar Ravjiani, a trained classical singer. You may remember their tunes in hit films like Dostana, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Tickets are Dhs49.

Full moon party

Toast the full moon and the upcoming winter solstice with a white party at ikandy ultralounge, Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, on Friday night. Those who come dressed in all-white can enjoy complimentary canapes from 8.30pm to 10pm and a welcome drink to start the evening with a bang. Dance the night away as SaxoKid plays along to house music from the resident DJ as well.

Santa in AD

It's finally here - the most fun venue in Abu Dhabi has announced its party plans for the festive season. Kids from aged 5-14 can enter a world of magic, music and fun as BOUNCE presents a joyous spectacle from 4pm to 8pm today! Take part in an array of fun games like the snowball race, Santa says, snow fight, pass the present and even have your face painted by the BOUNCE staff.

Santa's here

Meet Santa and his elves and have a photo with them every day at the Festive Market, Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall, from 4pm until closing on weekends. Experience daily snowfall, special festive-themed IMAGINE shows, live music, carolling, kids' activities, carnival games and rides.

Where: Festival City

Creek cheer

Until December 25, Al Seef will don colourful decorations in the spirit of the season. As part of the fun-packed family-friendly celebrations, a live band will spread festive cheer with its renditions of popular seasonal tunes from 6pm onwards. Roaming street musicians will entertain.

Where: Al Seef

Yas we can

Yas Mall has been transformed into a winter wonderland until December 24, complete with dazzling decorations, a Santa's Grotto and even festive markets so you have everything you need to get into the holiday spirit from 12pm to 11pm.

Where: Yas Mall

Garden vibes

Habtoor Palace's enchanting Festive Garden is open daily from 3pm until midnight until December 21 in the Versailles Gardens. Attractions include a choo choo train, mini golf, merry go round, gingerbread house making and everyone's favourite - a dedicated snow fight zone!

Where: Habtoor City

This article has been amended from its original source.