Your Ticket to India With This Airline Will Cost You Less Than $100

Didn't fly out during the Eid Al Adha holidays because of high ticket prices? Well, now's your chance.





Sharjah-based airline Air Arabia on Tuesday announced discounted one-way fares to as many as 16 cities, including those in India and Pakistan.

The offer begins today and is valid for tickets dated until December 9, 2019.

Passengers flying to Mumbai can now book tickets starting Dh330, while those flying to Delhi will be able to do so for Dh385. If you are flying to Quetta in Pakistan, you can get a one-way ticket starting Dh605.

Discounted fares are also a available to Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Goa, Colombo, Beirut, Istanbul, Kathmandu, Alexandria, Kabul, Kuala Lumpur, Amman and Tunis.