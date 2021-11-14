YouTube Scraps Dislike Count to Reduce Stress

Google's YouTube has announced some changes to promote respectful interactions between viewers and creators and to reduce "stress and embarrassment" for creators by removing the dislike button counts.

We want to create an inclusive and respectful environment where creators have the opportunity to succeed and feel safe to express themselves.

Technically speaking, the dislike count won't disappear from the platform, but rather it will be private and can only be seen by the content creator alone. So users would be still able to express their dislike of a video.

The video platform also said that it will remove the dislike counts from old videos however the change hasn't been fully implemented yet as since YouTube's announcement of the move has had 53,000 dislikes so far.