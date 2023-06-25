YouTuber builds the biggest iPhone in the world

ALBAWABA- Popular YouTuber Matthew Beem built a 7-foot-tall iPhone with his friends with a working touchscreen, a front-facing camera, and a rear camera. It is currently considered the biggest iPhone in the world.

A Youtuber by the name of ZHC also made a 6-foot-tall iPhone but it was smaller and not functional like the one Mattew Beem built.

I Built the World’s Largest iPhone! - Matthew Beem with Marques Brownlee

Matthew took the device to New York City so it would get reviewed by the famous tech reviewer and YouTuber Marques Brownlee. additionally, Marques was very impressed and surprised with the device since everything in it was functional.

Marques gave the device a score of 8/10

They had to transfer the phone using a trolley because it weighed 500 pounds and was difficult to maneuver through the jam-packed streets of New York.

I Built the World’s Largest iPhone! - Store employee scanning for the Apple Pay Payment

The iPhone has a functional NFC chip as well which allowed Beem and his friends to buy something with it using Apple Pay.

How did they make the iPhone functional?

The iPhone is not running on normal phone hardware, it is a Mac mini running an Android virtual machine with an IOS skin to make it look and function like an iPhone. Additionally, the screen is an 83-inch TV by TLC.

When Matthew and his friends arrived at the hotel, the iPhone needed its own bed because of its size, he put it on the bed next to him and set an alarm.

I Built the World’s Largest iPhone! - iPhone on the hotel bed in New York City

When Matthew used the New York City Subway train, the enormous device barely fit because it was as tall as him and required to be placed horizontally to prevent damage.