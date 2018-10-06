1400 New Colourful Words and Hollywoodians Pegged to Oxford Dictionary

Stephen Spielberg got into the Oxford English Dictionary as "Spielbergian" (AFP File Photo)

The Oxford English Dictionary has added more than 1,400 new words to its vocabulary.

One of the more unpopular new entries is "updation," which caused some resistance on Twitter with some users calling for its removal. It is defined as "the action or an act of updating something."

Dozens of the new words relate to Hollywood filmmakers -- like "Spielbergian" for things related to director Stephen Spielberg, "Bergmanesque" for Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman and "Keatonesque" for silent filmmaker Buster Keaton. "Tarantinoesque" was also added for Quentin Tarantino.

"As with any area of specialism, film has its own ever-expanding lexicon, and such is cinema's popularity and influence that the words involved often make their way through to mainstream consciousness," Oxford Senior Editor Craig Leyland said.

Other words added -- "nothingburger," "fam," and "idiocracy."

"Idiocracy ... owes its current prominence to the title of the satirical 2006 film Idiocracy, which depicts a dystopian future in which the human race has become extremely ignorant, stupid, and anti-intellectual," Martin said.

The full list of the newly-added words can be found on the dictionary's website.