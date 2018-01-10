2 Workers Dead, 3 Injured in Old Building Collapse in Riyadh

The Ministry of Health has been dismantling old and unused parts of the building. Recently, demolition work began at the site (Shutterstock/File)

Two workers were killed and three others were injured when a portion of an old building which was being dismantled collapsed on Tuesday in a leading public hospital in Riyadh.

The tragedy occurred in old lab buildings of King Saud Medical Complex which is commonly known as Shumaisy Hospital, largest public health facility in Riyadh. However, the collapsed area is isolated and marked for construction activity that has no impact on the main hospital according to authorities.

All workers who were at the site and dismantling the building are Pakistani nationals, according to sources.

In-charge director of King Saud Medical Complex, Dr. Turki Al Nafisa has visited the injured in the hospital. Civil defense and police authorities are probing the case.

As part of renovation and expansion of the hospital complex, the Ministry of Health has been dismantling old and unused parts of the building. Recently, demolition work began at the site.

