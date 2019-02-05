American Wins Big Jackpot After Using Same Numbers
A woman fills out a ticket for the Powerball lottery draw at Times Square in the Manhattan. (AFP/ File)
A Maryland man won the same amount from a state lottery game months apart using the same numbers to place the same bet.
The 58-year-old Severna Park man told Maryland Lottery officials he won $10,146 from the Racetrax virtual horse racing game in August of 2018 and he used the exact same combination -- a $1 Superfecta bet on horses 10, 1, 2 and 12 -- to win the same amount this month.
The man said the numbers represent the day his mother died. He said he initially tried her home address -- 10, 1, 7 and 2 -- but reverted to the same numbers he used in August when they failed to bring him luck.
"I won with the same numbers as in August, but it was not the combination I was trying to hit," he said.
The man said he plans to share half of his winnings with his daughter and use the rest to make upgrades to a rental property he owns.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Netanyahu spins his words, but it's all the same when it comes to Palestine
- From escaping to winning: the story of the Lebanese who are 'making it big' in Brazil
- The Arab and the American: which boy toy wins out?
- Munching on memories: Syrian restaurants in Lebanon bring refugees together
- Jim Zogby Criticizes Arafat for Failing to Explain his Cause to Americans