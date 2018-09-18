Black Snake Slithered Inside Philippines Airport Creating Panic

(Shutterstock/File Photo)

A black rat snake made its way inside an airport in the Philippines and created panic among passengers seated in the waiting area.

The snake sneaked into the main departure lounge of Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport terminal after passing through airport security as terrified passengers ran for cover. Video of the shocking incident shows one member of airport security staff using a long pole to pin the snake down before another stuffs it into a plastic bag.

The snake was then released back into the wild near the airport, stated reports in Mirror.uk. Black rat snakes are harmless serpents common in the Far East and feed only on rodents and birds.

A passenger, Leon Anover, said just before catching a plane with his wife, he noticed people panicking at the sight of the snake. "I couldn't believe there was a snake in the airport. It's not what anybody would expect. A lot of people were frightened. It was quite exciting and but also funny," said the father-of-two.

A spokesman for the the airport said that nobody was injured in the incident. ''The snake was also not harmed and it's now safe. We don't know how it got past security. There was a bit of commotion but it settled down and no planes were affected. There was no danger to any passenger," airport authorities said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.