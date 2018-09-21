Bloggers Flag Down 'Perfect Image' of Mid-Air Business Travel as Non-Starter

Harimao Lee (Instagram)

Travel bloggers often go above and beyond to capture the ultimate picture-perfect snaps for their sumptuous feeds.

But Instagram influencer Harimao Lee, from Hong Kong, has sparked outrage online after she shared a glamorous mid-air photograph enjoying business class on an international flight.

Staring out of the window in awe as she sipped champagne at 30,000 feet, the photographer sat comfortably in her seat, with a blanket draped over her legs.

And to add a sparking touch to the frame, she surrounded herself with fairy lights in her cabin when she travelled between Hong Kong and Rome.

'It was the long dark night during the flight from Hong Kong to Rome. Stargazing is one thing to do in the cabin,' she said in the caption.

But her perfectly staged picture has been met with ridicule, with many questioning the odd choice of item she packed in her carry on suitcase.

'What the actual f***? Who in their right mind brings fairy lights on a plane?' One wrote.

Another commented: 'How are you going to star gaze with all that light inside the cabin?'

One slammed: 'This is ridiculous! This sort of staged nonsense is a joke. Nobody travels like this.'

While another added: 'I wonder how much time and effort was spent preparing this photo compared to actually looking out of the window.'

And one chimed in: 'Trying to bring back the romance and glamour of first class air travel? Amazing length one can go to to get "likes"....'

This article has been adapted from its original source.