British Man Sees Friendly Seal Trying to Enter his Kayak
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
A British kayaker was caught on video in an unusual situation with a friendly seal that swam up and tried to board his kayak.
The video shows the man kayaking and taking photos with his camera off the coast of South Cornwall, England, when a playful seal pokes its head out of the water next to his boat.
The footage shows the seal make repeated attempts to get into the boat, almost finding success before the man gently pushes it away with his paddle.
"It swam up to each member of the group in turn and then tried to climb onto my lap!" the kayaker said of the seal.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
