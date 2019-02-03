On Camera: US Man Fakes Fall So He Can Make Claim

(Screenshot)

A New Jersey man is facing charges after he was caught on camera throwing ice on the ground and faking a slip and fall in an alleged fraud scheme.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said Alexander Goldinsky, 57, was working as an independent contractor at a business in Woodbridge when a security camera recorded the incident.

The footage shows Goldinsky throw ice on the ground, carefully arrange himself on the floor and then wait to be discovered.

The prosecutor's office sad Goldinsky filed a false insurance claim for an ambulance ride and treatment at a local hospital.

"Fraudulent claims cost everyone and we will aggressively prosecute those who illegally manipulate the system," prosecutor Andrew C. Carey said.

The prosecutor's office said Goldinsky is facing charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception.

