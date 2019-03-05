Can The $350M Turkish Soaps Beat US TV Series?

Woman passes by 'Turkish James Bond' film poster. (AFP/ File)

Turkey’s Minister of Culture and Tourism announced on Monday that the country’s TV industry exceeded $350 million.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that Turkish TV series achieved remarkable success, second only to the U.S. in export volume.

Ersoy underlined that through these series and films, Turkey aimed to create an accurate image of itself in countries where they are shown.

He also highlighted that the ministry had various ongoing projects in the fine arts, organizing opera and ballet performances as well as opening new museum exhibitions.

"Unfortunately, the rate of tourists visiting museums in Turkey is half that of Europe," said Ersoy, emphasizing that fresh museum promotion campaigns are planned for April.

"We hope for an increase of 50 percent this year," he said, adding that Turkish filmmakers also participated in many a festival and event abroad.

Ersoy also noted that the ministry carries out the "Filming Turkey" platform in the hopes of swelling audience as well as film numbers.

He identified that this platform will be beneficial in terms of promoting "film tourism" to enhance tourism throughout Turkey.

