Digs Dating Back 100,000 Years Discovered in Riyadh Via Saudi-French Team

Southern Riyadh (Twitter)

A joint Saudi-French expedition has uncovered archaeological sites that date back more than 100 thousand years amid a number of mountains in southern Riyadh, specifically in the Kharj province.

The expedition was operating under the mandate of the National Authority for Tourism and National Heritage.

The field survey covered mountainous territory, where the expeditionary team discovered sites that date back to the Stone Age or Paleolithic period in Al-Kharj province, about 100 thousand years ago.

The Saudi Press Agency report said this was the first time sites from the Paleolithic period were discovered in Al-Kharj province, in addition to sites dating back to the Upper Paleolithic period.

The remains of broken pottery, and bracelets made of stained glass were discovered on site.

Also uncovered at the site of Ain Dalea, in southern Al Kharj, was evidence of early human settlement dating back 5000 years.

The 18-member expedition included scientists and archaeologists from both Saudi Arabia and France.

