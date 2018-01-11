Dubai Police Launch Service to Monitor Houses of Residents Out of Town
Residents can opt for the service for three to six months or for one year (Shutterstock/File)
Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, launched the initiative which will provide preventive security service to protect people's homes during their vacations in or out of the country.
The Dubai Police have joined hands with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company du and TransGuard Group, to keep a check on the homes.
Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for criminal investigation at the Dubai Police, said the home security service has been made smart by providing people the facility to register for the program through the Dubai Police smart app.
They will have to furnish details, including home address and the time of travel to ensure that their residence is monitored during their absence.
He said that Du and Transguard have backed the Dubai Police to enhance the security of people's properties in Dubai and in preventing crimes.
Residents can opt for the service for three to six months or for one year.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
