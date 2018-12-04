Dutch Court Rejects Man's Request to Scrap 20 Years From His Legal Age

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A Dutch court has rejected a 69-year-old man's request to subtract 20 years from his legal age to reflect the way he feels.

Emile Ratelband filed a suit in an Arnhem court asking to have his official age in Netherlands government records changed to 49.

Ratelband said he feels his age imposes unfair limits, such as making it more difficult to obtain a new job or get a mortgage. He said he feels healthy and youthful.

"I look at my biological age, and my biological age is 40, 42," Ratelband told Business Insider.

The court disagreed with Ratelband's arguments, explaining in a statement that it found "no scope in legislation or case law to allow such a ruling."

"Unlike the situation with respect to a change in registered name or gender, there are a variety of rights and duties related to age, such as the right to vote and the duty to attend school. If Mr. Ratelband's request was allowed, those age requirements would become meaningless," the court said.

"Mr. Ratelband is at liberty to feel 20 years younger than his real age and to act accordingly," the statement said. "But amending his date of birth would cause 20 years of records to vanish from the register of births, deaths, marriages and registered partnerships."

Ratelband said he plans to appeal the ruling.

