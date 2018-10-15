Expanding Careem Services Jordan to Madaba, Salt, Draws Mixed Public Reaction

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The ride-hailing app Careem recently announced the expansion of its services to the towns of Madaba and Salt, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

The mobile app, which used to operate exclusively in Amman, also recently started expanding its operations in Zarqa, Irbid and Fuheis.

The transportation company said that the move will create over 25,000 new job opportunities, a statement that was well-received by many job-hunting citizens.

Ahmed Bahbouh, a mechanical-engineer, told The Jordan Times that Careem “saved him” when he was fired from his job only two months before his wedding.

“I had overflowing bills to pay but no source of income, and working with Careem helped me pay for those bills and even make more than my work as an engineer,” he said.

For undergraduates, who said they turned to becoming Careem captains when they needed to earn extra money for allowance and college tuition fees, the expansion was also welcome news.

A PSUT student, Ahmed Halabi, told The Jordan Times: “It’s the easiest thing to do, especially when you already have a car. I can make money out of driving, which is something I used to do for free!”

Mahmoud Al Fayez, a resident of Madaba, also called the expansion “great”, as he said that he always felt “Amman was always favoured for business and job opportunities”.

However, some people voiced their opposition to the expansion and the idea of ride-hailing apps in general, citing the consequences that taxis will face in those areas.

Ever since the appearance of Careem, Uber and other similar ride-hailing apps, taxi drivers have held protests and demanded the prohibition of such mobile applications, claiming that they “put them out of business”.

“The business of taxis in Amman was seriously hurt when Careem and other companies were licensed. We hope it will take some time before they make it here,” Abu Mohammed, a pick-up driver from Jerash, told The Jordan Times.

Hassan Abu Taha, who works as a taxi driver in Amman, stated “soon we will all be put out of business, it’s just a matter of time”.

