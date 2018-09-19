German Diner Kicks Man out After Eating 100 Plates of Fish

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

In a bizarre incident, a German athlete who relished nearly 100 plates of fish has been banned from an all-you-can-eat restaurant in Bavaria.

Triathlete competitor, Jaroslav Bobrowski, paid ?15.90 for his order last weekend at Running Sushi in Landshut. Bobrowshi who is a regular customer at the restaurant was shocked on the ban put on him and claimed the owner personally broke the news to him.

"He eats for five people. That is not normal," Running Sushi's owner told German newspaper Passauer Neue Presse. Bobrowski, who works as a software engineer as a trade, fasts for 20 hours and then eats until he is full, according to German newspaper The Local.

"I was stunned," Bobrowski, a former bodybuilder, told the paper.

