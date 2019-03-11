Graduation Congrat Telegram After 50 Years! That Must be a Record

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A US man was stunned to receive a congratulatory telegram sent to him 50 years ago when he graduated from the University of Michigan in 1969. Robert Fink got a chance to relive the excitement he experienced five decades ago when he read the sentimental telegram some family friends had sent him.

The telegram read: "Sorry we cannot be there to applaud when you get your diploma but our hearts and best wishes are with you. Love Dr. and Mrs. Fischman." It was sent on May 2, 1969, through Western Union which ended its telegram business in 2006. However, because Fink had moved out of his apartment just the day before the telegram reached the address, he never got to read it then, MSN quoted The Washington Post reports.

As Fink never received the telegram, he never thanked the couple, who have since died. "The irony of it is, I've only received one telegram in my life and I received it 50 years after it was sent," Fink said. But, in December last, Fink received an email from a stranger, Christina Zaske, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, informing him about the telegram.

Zaske told Fink she found a telegram, addressed to him, inside a filing cabinet at work. "Frankly, I was pretty skeptical of the email. I suspected there might be some kind of scam involved," Fink told The Post. According to Zaske, her company was using secondhand filing cabinets from the University of Michigan and she found the telegram at the bottom of one of those filing cabinets.

She tracked down Fink with the help of Google and sent him his long lost congratulations. According to Fink, the telegram was apparently left at his old apartment in 1969 and was never forwarded because his landlord didn't have a new address for him.

This article has been adapted from its original source.