Israeli Police Arrest 18 Education Ministry Officials On Suspicion of Corruption
Police detained Education Ministry officials over suspicions of corruption (AFP/File Photo)
Follow >
Click here to add Education Ministry as an alert
Disable alert for Education Ministry,
Click here to add Israeli police as an alert
Disable alert for Israeli police
Israeli Police on Monday detained 18 Education Ministry officials, including senior administrators, over suspicions of corruption and fraud totaling more than NIS 20 million ($5,775,600).
The officials are suspected of inflating the number of hours they spent grading both oral and written exams, receiving additional payment from an external company that is financed by the education ministry.
Police launched a covert investigation some three months ago after receiving a complaint by the ministry, which had conducted an internal review raising suspicions of serious irregularities in the markup of final exams by the suspects.
Additionally, the investigation uncovered suspicions that several suspects allegedly registered family members as test examiners, even though they were not trained or authorized to do so, and fraudulently billed the external company hundreds of thousands of shekels.
The police said in a statement that it “views with severity the violation of integrity and will continue to act to expose and investigate improper processes taking place that exploit public positions in government offices with the aim of extracting funds from the State and at the expense of the Israeli taxpayer unlawfully.”
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- When helping NGOs does not pay off: Police arrest Israeli deputy minister Fania Kirshenbaum on charges of funneling funds to non-profit organizations
- Hamas sets conditions to stop attacks against Israeli civilians; PA arrests senior finance ministry official
- Police Recommend Legal Action Against Israel's First Arab Minister for Corruption
- Six former Israeli officials indicted for bribery, money laundering and fraud
- Arab-Israeli Minister Questioned in Bribery Case