King Abdullah (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for His Majesty Disable alert for Abdullah Follow >

Jordan celebrates King Abdullah’s 57th birthday today.

On the occasion, His Majesty on Tuesday received cables from several heads of states and local officials, a Royal Court statement said.

In the cables, they expressed their best wishes and sincere congratulations for the King on the occasion and wished the Jordanian people further progress and prosperity.

Born in Amman on January 30, 1962, King Abdullah is the eldest son of His Majesty the late King Hussein and HRH Princess Muna.

A Royal Decree was issued on January 24, 1999 naming him Crown Prince. He assumed his constitutional powers as King on February 7, 1999, upon the passing away of His Majesty the late King Hussein.

The King began his primary education at the Islamic Educational College in Amman, and later attended St. Edmund’s School in Surrey, England. For his secondary education, he attended Eaglebrook School and Deerfield Academy in the US.

King Abdullah joined the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst in the United Kingdom in 1980, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1981.

He joined the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army in 1982, moving up the ranks in the military to become commander of the Royal Jordanian Special Forces and Special Operations.

He also served with the Royal Jordanian Air Force Anti-Tank Wing where he received his wings as well as his qualification as a Cobra attack pilot.

In 1987, the King joined the Foreign Service faculty of Georgetown University in Washington, DC, and completed an advanced research and study programme in international affairs along with a Master’s programme in Foreign Service affairs.

The King rejoined the military in 1989 and continued to be promoted, becoming commander of the Royal Jordanian Special Forces and Special Operations in 1994 with the rank of brigadier general.

In 1996, the King restructured the Special Forces to comprise selected units, and was promoted to the rank of major general in 1998.

King Abdullah married Her Majesty Queen Rania on June 10, 1993, and they have four children: Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

Since his accession to the Throne in 1999, King Abdullah has focused on enhancing the capabilities of citizens, enriching the concept of respect and dignity of citizens, ensuring the sovereignty of the law, realising equality and justice and equal opportunities for citizens, in addition to focusing on pushing the development process forward and highlighting the effective role of Jordan at the international level.

Over the past year, the King has continued to focus on enhancing citizens’ living conditions and improving the economy, launching several initiatives in the economic, political and educational fields.

Last November, His Majesty King Abdullah was the first head of state to be awarded the Templeton Prize, the prestigious award granted in appreciation for his exceptional efforts to promote interfaith harmony, safeguard Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy sites and protect religious freedom.

Last December, the King directed the government to issue a general pardon to alleviate the pressures on citizens.

This article has been adapted from its original source.