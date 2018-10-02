Jordan's French Week Embrace Aroma of Paris

French Week ‘brings Paris to Amman’ (Twitter)

The Abdali Boulevard on Sunday embraced the smells and views of one of the most iconic cities in the world, Paris, with replicas of the Eiffel Tower, Arc of Triumph and the Louvres' pyramid rising up across the avenue.

The makeover, which will last through October 6, came as part of the annual "French Week" organised by the Franco Jordanian Chamber of Commerce (CAFRAJ) in collaboration with the French embassy and the French Institute.

"The French Week aims at highlighting and promoting the strong French presence in the Kingdom and highlight the strong bond between France and Jordan," a statement by the French embassy said, adding "the French Week has become a regular 'rendez-vous' to celebrate French culture in all its forms and it is above all a moment of sharing between Jordanians and French and an occasion to celebrate the friendship between the two countries."

Organised for the fourth consecutive year, the French Week will include a variety of artistic, culinary, cultural and entertaining events, aiming to expose the local audience to the French expertise, culture and “art de vivre”, according to French Ambassador to Jordan David Bertolotti, who opened the event alongside Trade Minister Tareq Hammouri and CAFRAJ President Aqel Biltaji.

Speaking at the presser, Bertolotti highlighted the “deep-rooted” relations between Jordan and France, noting that France is currently the first non-Arab foreign investor in the Kingdom, with investments worth 1.5 billion euros and economy and trade representing an “extremely important pillar” of the Franco-Jordanian relations.

After outlining the vision and aims of the French Week, the officials proceeded to Abdali’s Boulevard, where they inaugurated “Le French Marché”, a typical French market where French companies present in Jordan will showcase a wide range of products ranging from cosmetics and perfumes, telecommunications, food and beverages and automobile, among many others.

“The diversity of exhibiting companies certainly reflects the multi-sectorial presence of France in Jordan,” the French embassy stated, noting that this year’s edition also coincides with the 20th anniversary of CAFRAJ, an institution “which has worked for two decades to develop commercial and economic relations between Jordan and France”.

In addition to Le French Marché, a number of cultural and artistic performances will take place throughout the week, celebrating the strong cultural cooperation between both nations.

Artists and bands from France, Lebanon and Palestine will be holding free concerts, alongside Jordanian artists such as Omar Shukri and Laila Sabbagh.

Moulla, a magician known as “the French David Copperfield”, will be performing a one of its kind magic show on October 4, in which he will "combine the virtual world with reality", according to organisers.

The following day, the French acrobatic troupe Compagnie XY, one of the world’s leading contemporary circus companies, will present a show involving 22 acrobats catapulting each other through the air and performing unpredictable circus stunts, including a four-level high human tower.

Meanwhile, the success brought by last year's first Hip-Hop Festival incited the French Institute to reiterate it this year, with a number of workshops and activities free of charge and open to all.

Art lovers will also be satisfied, as the photo exhibition “My French summers” by French photographer Amel Pain and a book fair will be showcased across The Boulevard.

Other activities will include free screenings of French movies with Arabic and English subtitles at Taj Cinema and fencing, Hip-Hop and Zumba workshops given by renown professionals.

Scheduled daily between 4pm and 10pm at the Boulevard in Abdali, the French Week’s activities will also take place at the French Institute in Jabal Luwebdeh and at the Taj cinemas in Abdoun’s Taj mall.

This article has been adapted from its original source.