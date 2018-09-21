Lebanese Police Stop Man for Selling Fake SIM Cards
The Internal Security Forces arrested a man accused of fraud in Jounieh, the agency reported Thursday in a statement.
The ISF's regional office in Jounieh received multiple complaints about a man selling fake SIM cards to unsuspecting buyers. The ISF was able to arrest him near the Fouad Chehab Stadium in Jounieh.
The man, a Lebanon national identified as W.H., born in 1982, allegedly confessed that he would send his victims a text message saying that he possessed a SIM card with a number nearly identical to theirs, but with a different prefix.
He would charge his victims between $300 to $400 per card.
The victims would meet with W.H., who would hand over a valid SIM card, but it would have a different number than he advertised.
While the victim was placing the SIM card in his or her phone, the suspect would flee.
