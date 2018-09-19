Madrid's Prado Museum Celebrates 200th Anniversary All Over Spain

The World famous Prado Museum plans to celebrates its 200th anniversary not only in the Spanish capital, but also all across the country. The museum announced that starting from November and till 2019, exhibitions, conferences, films, plays, and dancing shows, will take place in more than 30 cities.



The upcoming year will see the organization of 10 temporary exhibitions for artists including Goya, Velázquez, Rembrandt, Fra Angelico, Sofonisba Anguissola, Lavinia Fontana, and Pieter Bruegel the Elder.



Spanish Minister of Culture and Sport Jose Guirao greeted Prado's plans aiming at "bringing the museum closer to people" as part of the bicentenary celebrations. According to the German News Agency, the celebrations' budget is worth $13.9 million.



The Prado Museum was first inaugurated on November 19, 1819 as a showroom dubbed the Royal Museum of Painting and Sculpture.



The Museum is one of the largest and most important art museums in the world, with more than 8,600 paintings, drawings, prints and over 700 statues.



The Prado Museum along with the Thyssen-Bornemisza and the Reina Sofía (Queen Sophia) Museums forms the Golden Triangle of Art in Madrid, which attracted 2.8 million visitors last year.