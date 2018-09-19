Maid Steals Employee Big Time in Sharjah, UAE Police Say

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

She transported the loots to her home country.

A 27-year-old housemaid has been charged with theft at a criminal court in Sharjah for looting her sponsor.



The domestic help was stealing bags, clothes and cash regularly from her Emirati sponsor's house and sending them back to her home country while the family members were away.



The Emirati reported against the suspect after finding their missing cash and belongings in the suspect's room.





The complainant told the police he decided to search her room after the family suspected her for missing items. To his shock, Dh5,000 ($1,361) and some expensive ladies bags belonging to his wife and daughters were found at the maid's room.



He had also found a receipt of a cargo company, which transported the loots to her home country. He added that the maid has been working at their house for two years.



When the police confronted her with the evidence she admitted to the theft.



The case has been postponed to October 7.

