Man Accused of Biting Wife, Kicking Her and Beating Her With Mop in Sharjah

A man in Sharjah has been accused of biting and abusing his wife on Wednesday.

The Arab man admitted that he did indeed bite his wife but that he did it because he was emotionally overwhelmed. He expressed remorse and apologised for his actions, as per Emarat Al Youm report.

His wife refuted his excuse, asserting that he did not do it in a fit of anger.

He abused her more than once, as in addition to biting her, he hit her with a mop and kicked her several times.

This happened when she discovered that he had been cheating on her. The woman claimed that she went to the hospital after he abused, humiliated and divorced her in front of their daughter.

It was there that she obtained a medical report that confirmed she sustained multiple injuries at his hands.

The judge asked her if there was any chance at reconciling with him but she refused because he did not appreciate her.

She had supported him financially and been married to him for years.

On his side, the man asked for a chance to attempt a reconciliation with his wife.

Court adjourned the next hearing on October 16.

