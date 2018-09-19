Man on Trial in UAE for Pouring Acid on Wife and Lover

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The wife died on the spot while her boyfriend succumbed to his burn injuries after a few months.

A 30-year-old man has been charged in Sharjah Criminal Court with two counts of murder after he poured acid on his 23-year-old wife and her boyfriend.

The case dates back to December 2017.

The man- identified as Prishni - was arrested at the airport while waiting for his flight to flee the country. The woman - identified as PI and her boyfriend identified as Pradeep. K - were reportedly having sex when the accused threw acid on them.

The husband told the police that he could never imagine that his wife would cheat on him, as they have had a long courtship before they got married. However, he started feeling that his wife's behaviour had changed. According to him, he traveled to his home country for family business which required him to stay there for around 20 days. However, one week after having reached there, while browsing the Facebook, he spotted a photograph of his wife with another man. He decided not to call her and immediately flew back to Dubai, the man said. He added that he stayed in a hotel and started monitoring the movements of his wife and her boyfriend.

He followed them when they entered an apartment while leaving the door open. The man said that he then entered the apartment, went straight into the bedroom and threw acid on them while they were indulged in love-making.

