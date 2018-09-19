Man in UAE Rapes Domestic in Car, Gets 5 Year in Jail

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A man in Fujairah has been sentenced to five years in jail for raping a maid on Wednesday.

The man had gone to an agency to hire a domestic helper.

Upon reaching an agreement, the duo left the premises to go to his home.

Before reaching their destination, the man raped the woman in the car. He then promptly returned her to the agency, saying she was unfit for the work.

The woman filed a complaint against the man, who was detained and interrogated over the incident.

Although the accused denied the rape charge, a medical report provided sufficient evidence of the crime to indict him.

