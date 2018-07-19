New Super Barbie Look Cost 26-Stone Natalie Over $9000

New Natalie King Barbie look (screenshot)

An obese Barbie super fan who was once too insecure to go out in public has dramatically overhauled her image with a £7,000 ($9,148) makeover.

Natalie King, 49, from Newquay, Cornwall ballooned to 26 stone 6 Ibs, making her feel fatigued and struggling to walk up stairs.

But the hairdresser has since undergone extensive surgery and beauty treatments, enabling her to launch a part-time modelling career.

Natalie, who dropped more than 14 stone at Slimming World, has always admired the look of Barbie and Pamela Anderson, inspiring her to spend her savings on cosmetic enhancements.

She has dyed her hair bleach blonde, forked out £4,500 ($5,881) on a breast enlargement from a size 44F to 34G (800cc volume), and had lip and cheek fillers costing £3,000 ($3,920).

Her new glamorous look has prompted strangers to compare her to Pamela Anderson and she now feels confident enough to leave the house.

'I do get a lot of people who tell me I look like Pamela Anderson,' Natalie said. 'I get called it when I go out; some people just tell me I look like her particularly when I go out all in black.

'I hated the way I looked before I had plastic surgery and didn't go out of the house, but now I love going out as much as possible.

'I gained weight not noticing it myself, but I guess it was living a happy, content life and it just crept up on me; I just ate a lot of takeaways and cakes.

'I started to feel slow and fatigued and didn't want to do anything or go anywhere; even going up the stairs was tiring.'

Natalie's quest to get the 'slim me' back

Natalie added: 'I had enough of how I felt and looked, and one day was thinking how I used to look tall and slim but with dark hair, so I wanted the slim me back.

'But this time I wanted to look a different way and totally different, as I wanted to look unrecognisable to when I was fat.

'I didn't want to be reminded of that horrible look, seeing pics of these tall blonde women made me want to look the same or better.

'I lost the weight through Slimming World; lost it all then went on to low carbohydrates but went a bit too thin. I had to put one-stone back on but developed an eating disorder as I had a fear of being fat.'

'I just love the Barbie look; the blonde hair, pink lips and I like to dress nice every day. It's nice to be able to buy normal size clothes.

'Pamela Anderson inspires me only because I get told I look like her a lot. I had a breast enlargement because after I lost all my weight I also lost my boobs, then went down to a 36D (very empty) so again hated the way I looked.

'So, because I didn't want a boob lift, my doctor suggested that I needed to fill the empty area, therefore I had to go for an 800cc volume.

'The biggest implants they make in the UK and abroad is 800cc. If anyone wants bigger than this then the implants must be specially made.

'At first I thought "wow these are too big," but I soon got used to them now I want them bigger as I feel they not that big anymore - they do say when you have new boobs you can get "boob greed".'

As well as being mistaken for the Baywatch star, Natalie, who currently lives in Newquay, Cornwall, has generally received positive reactions from strangers regarding her new look.

'A lot of people stare at me and want to talk to me and I get a lot of nice compliments on how I look,' she said.

'I would like bigger boobs in future and keep up with the lip fillers, but I'm lucky enough that I don't have any lines or wrinkles yet - even at my age.

'But a little bit of Botox to my forehead doesn't hurt and I won't have too much anyway just natural enough to look like my face.

'Don't let people put you off. If surgery is what you want, go for then don't listen to people telling you not to because it's up to you.

'If it makes you feel beautiful then do it; it's about you not other people, so do what will make you feel happy.'

