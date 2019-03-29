Oman Malls Help The Physically-Challenged

(Shutterstock/ File)

Visitors and shoppers can now avail free wheelchair services at the City Centre Muscat and City Centre Qurum malls in Oman.

People can now easily borrow a wheelchair free of charge at the customer service desk. City Centre Muscat and City Centre Qurum also have designated parking spots for people with disabilities, which are located at gates close to the main mall entrance.

The easy-to-spot spaces are painted blue with the wheelchair symbol featured prominently in the middle.

“We want our malls to be more welcoming and inclusive to all by providing services that contribute to visitor social, community and leisure life,” said Husam Al Mandhari, Senior Mall Manager, Oman – Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim Properties.

This article has been adapted from its original source