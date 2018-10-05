Sales Worker Turns to Twitter to Blast Sex Messages by Men on Linkedin

Ms Stickland revealed how she is bombarded by sexist and creepy messages from men on the employment networking site LinkedIn (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Meg Stickland Follow >

A sales worker has revealed how she is bombarded by sexist and creepy messages from men on the employment networking site LinkedIn.

Meg Stickland, from Northamptonshire, decided to speak out after getting a number of messages from men praising her profile picture, asking if she'd chat on Whatsapp and one from a man who admitted he only added her as she looked 'hot'.

A fed up Ms Stickland, who works as a sales trainer for travel insurance companies StaySure and Avanti, eventually took to Twitter to blast the unprofessional conduct.

She said: 'I joined @LinkedIn to make professional connections, keep in touch with those who I've worked with, and look for my next opportunity.

'Let's keep #LinkedIn for what it was intended for. I am here for a career, take that into consideration. #everydaysexism.'

She posted screenshots of some of the exchanges on the social networking site, which was set up in 2002 and now has 500 million members in 200 countries.

When Ms Stickland asked why one member added her, one networker simply replied: 'Look good.'

She replied: 'I think you're mistaking LinkedIn for something else.'

He then went on: 'True. Having a good week?' to which she replied: 'This is a professional domain, would you say your actions are professional right now?'

He then added: 'Just general chat. But never mind.'

Another user of the US-based website replied to her: 'Good advice x I suppose I might be able to put it to use on a lady..especially one as good looking as you Meg x Of course I'd make sure we got a very good fit x.'

Ms Stickland replied: 'Now now Sam, this is linkedin. You're mistaking this for a different platform.'

Sam then replies: 'Mmmm that's a fair point.Luckily I have Whatsapp if you do Meg?'

Another pervy user says: 'I must say the green dress in your photo you both together really stand out' to which she replies: 'What do you mean?'

And the user then says: 'You look stunning.'

Miss Stickland then adds: 'I do mind. There's different apps available if that's what you're after. That's not why I'm here. This is a professional domain. Respect that.'

He then adds: 'Was a compliment... sorry i offended you.'

When women rushed to support her, she added: 'LinkedIn aren't at fault here. It's not a social media fault men feel the need to undermine a woman's professional stance.'

Hannah Dickinson said: 'Omg this is so rife on LinkedIn. Gross.'

Amy Kilner added; 'That's vile!'

LinkedIn has repeatedly said it will not tolerate users who send inappropriate messages.

In 2015 dozens of women shared ones they had received following the case of barrister Charlotte Proudman, who outed come on messages from copyright expert Alexander Carter-Silk.

He dubbed her 'stunning' before saying they should work together.

Ms Proudman said at the time: 'The eroticisation of women's physical appearance is a way of exercising power over women.

'It silences women's professional attributes as their physical appearance becomes the subject.'

Responding to Meg's complaint, LinkedIn said: 'Hi Meg, Thank you for speaking on this. It's not acceptable to send inappropriate messages on LinkedIn.

'We take these types of reports seriously, and have a number of tools to report and block.'

The company has been contacted for comment.

This article has been adapted from its original source.