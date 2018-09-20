Security Guard in Fatal Stabbing in UAE as he Tries to Protect Harassed Female Employee

(Shutterstock/File Photo)

A security guard lost his life while protecting a female employee who was nearly stabbed to death by her male coworker in Abu Dhabi.

The female employee had taken the Pakistani security guard into her confidence, informing him that the male coworker had been staring at her and following her in a menacing way which frightened her, as per Al Bayan report.

As he was the head of security at the public construction company, he spoke to the man and confiscated his entry card to warn him about his behaviour towards the woman.

The coworker became infuriated and continued to pester the guard until he returned his entry card.

As the man was humiliated, he decided to take his revenge on the female employee. He hid a knife in his clothes and nearly succeeded in stabbing her if the security guard had not intervened.

The employee stabbed the guard with two quick thrusts, one to the chest and the other in his belly.

The brother of the deceased demanded retribution for the murder. He called on the appeals court to uphold the ruling of the primary court.

The court postponed the verdict till October 23.

