Sheriff Tries to Save Dog Found Tied to Back of Moving Truck
A dog spotted tied to the back of a moving semi truck. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
An Arizona sheriff's office shared video of a department volunteer rescuing a dog spotted tied to the back of a moving semi truck.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office posted a video to Facebook showing the Patrol Volunteer in Protection coming across a truck headed to the interstate with a dog leashed to the back of the vehicle.
The VIP used his vehicle's lights and siren to signal the truck to stop and inform the driver of the canine's presence.
The driver said the dog had been leashed to the back of the truck and he had forgotten to take the animal off the leash before driving away.
No charges are being sought in the case.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Spuds on wheels: Mobile potato bar launched for Beirut batata buffs
- Video of a Tied Camel Flung Out of Pickup Truck Goes Viral in Oman
- Here are the details you won’t hear about Syria’s broken health system, and the doctor trying to save it
- With the ISIS conflict, Iraq has gone back to the dark ages
- Why being Islamophobic is un-American