Teen Fetish for Selfies Took Him To Edge, Fatally Falling in Italy

He fell down 40 meters and crashed into the ventilation duct.

A teenager's fetish for taking selfies on roofs and edge of buildings took his life when he fell to his death from the top of a shopping center in Italy.

Andrea Barone, 15, fell from the third floor of the Sarca shopping centre in Milan and crashed into an air duct at around 10:00 pm on Saturday, MSN quoted Corriere Della Sera report. The newspaper said that Barone and a group of his friends secretly climbed up gates and fences to get to the top of the shopping centre.

However, while descending the building, Barone fell down 40 meters and crashed into the ventilation duct, according to Milano Today. Emergency services were called but the teenager succumbed to his injuries. Barone's Instagram account is filled selfies in dangerous locations such as roofs and edge of buildings. One of his Instagram posts read: 'Death does not scare us, we look at it in the face'. Barone was a student at the Eugenio Montale technical institute and was the captain of his football team.

The mayor of Cusano Milanino, Lorenzo Gaiani, said in a statement: "The whole administration of Cusano Milanino and the community are struck by the absurdity of this death. We offer our condolences to the boy's family and friends." While, Barone's family has raised questions on inadequate security on the site to prevent the accident, Milano Today reported.

Earlier this month, 18-year-old Tomer Frankfurter died after he fell off an 820-foot cliff while taking a selfie in California's Yosemite National Park.

