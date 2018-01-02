UAE Man Jailed After Threatening to Kill Wife for Refusing Sex
When asked if he was guilty or not by the presiding judge, the defendant replied: “I honestly do not remember. I was very drunk back then and do not recall what I did or said" (Shutterstock/File)
A man who claimed he was too drunk when he cursed his ex-wife and threatened her with a cleaver when she refused to have sex with him was jailed for three months.
The Emirati man, 47, went to his ex-wife's majlis and asked her to open the door in March. When she did not respond, the man, who was heavily drunk, cursed the woman and called her a prostitute.
The woman saw him through a glass door holding a cleaver and threatening to kill her if she didn’t open the door for him and allow him to have sex with her.
The woman phoned the police, who detained the man. In the police car, he got angry, kicked the car door and damaged it.
The Dubai Court of First Instance found the defendant guilty of threatening to kill his former wife and cursing her. He was also convicted of causing Dh175 ($47.7) worth of damage to the police car door and drinking alcohol.
“I shouldn’t have done what I did but I was too drunk," the man said in court. "We have already reconciled and she [ex-wife] waived her complaint against me,” the accused told the court.
When asked if he was guilty or not by the presiding judge, the defendant replied: “I honestly do not remember. I was very drunk back then and do not recall what I did or said.”
The ex-wife testified that she saw the accused holding a cleaver and a liquor bottle through the glass door of her majlis.
The housekeeper confirmed the ex-wife’s statement.
The primary ruling remains subject to appeal.
