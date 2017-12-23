Love Is in the Air - Woman Proposes on Flight to UAE

(screen grab)

In a video clip posted by Emirates on social media on Friday, the couple can be seen serenaded by air hostesses on a Manchester to Dubai flight as they shared a drink on the Onboard Lounge, when the woman - Rachel - decided to surprise her partner, Daniel, by popping the question.



Holding out her hand with a ring, she asked him to marry her - and he said, "YES!."



Passengers cheered on the couple as they hugged while air hostesses showered them with rose petals, adding to the romantic scene on the A380 flight - 40,000 feet above ground.

She proposed and he said ‘YES’. Watch us celebrate love with Rachel and Daniel at 40,000 feet onboard our A380. ❤️✈️ pic.twitter.com/W2pUM4ptn7 — Emirates airline (@emirates) December 22, 2017

In-flight proposals have become a popular trend in recent years - with a Royal Jordanian pilot recently proposing to his partner on a flight.

Earlier this year, a man went down on his knees to propose to his partner on a Gulf airline that went viral.

