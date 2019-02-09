UK Snowflakes Army Poster Revamps Young Recruits for Soldiering

The controversial Army recruitment campaign aimed at 'snowflakes' led to an unprecedented wave of youngsters signing up, figures reveal (dailymail.co)

The controversial Army recruitment campaign aimed at 'snowflakes' led to an unprecedented wave of youngsters signing up, figures reveal.

Posters released on January 3 targeted 'snowflakes, selfie addicts, class clowns, phone zombies and 'me, me, millennials' ' as part of a £1.5million campaign aimed at overturning negative stereotypes.

Critics said they patronised youngsters and the soldier used on the 'snowflake' poster threatened to quit.

But the Army said yesterday it had 9,700 applications in the first three weeks of January – a five-year high – compared to 5,437 the previous year.

This article has been adapted from its original source.