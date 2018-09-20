Video: Man Uses Toddler to Steal From Arcade Machine

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Police in New Hampshire released witness video of a man using a toddler to steal valuable prizes from an arcade machine at a mall.

The Salem Police Department posted a video to Facebook that was recorded by a witness at the Mall at Rockingham Park when the man had the young girl climb inside the Key Master arcade game and hand him prizes including a Nintendo DS and a Nintendo Switch gaming console.

A young boy was also with the man and toddler.

The man left the mall with the two children and the pilfered prizes, police said.

