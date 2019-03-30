What is Your Favorite Ice Cream?

(Shutterstock)

As children, perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of going outdoors was spotting a decorated ice-cream truck with its pink lights and being bought a soft-serve treat.

Fond memories, yet in many cases there was only ever one flavor option, and it was usually served in a plastic holder as opposed to a biscuit cone.

However, Nine Soft Serve has revived the tradition of serving ice cream from a van and has taken the service to new levels by offering a wide range of flavors in a variety of tasty cones.

Flavors include crème brulee with caramelized sugar on top of the ice cream to tantalize the taste buds, and there are unique creations such as silky chocolate ices served with Oreo-coated popcorn.

Nine Soft Serve, which is based at Alkhobar corniche, also offers scrumptious donuts which include pistachio tahini and salted pretzel.

