What is Your Favorite Ice Cream?
As children, perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of going outdoors was spotting a decorated ice-cream truck with its pink lights and being bought a soft-serve treat.
Fond memories, yet in many cases there was only ever one flavor option, and it was usually served in a plastic holder as opposed to a biscuit cone.
However, Nine Soft Serve has revived the tradition of serving ice cream from a van and has taken the service to new levels by offering a wide range of flavors in a variety of tasty cones.
Flavors include crème brulee with caramelized sugar on top of the ice cream to tantalize the taste buds, and there are unique creations such as silky chocolate ices served with Oreo-coated popcorn.
Nine Soft Serve, which is based at Alkhobar corniche, also offers scrumptious donuts which include pistachio tahini and salted pretzel.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
- UAE kids are screaming for ice cream! Ice cream trucks banned in Emirati neighborhood
- Ice cream is the new pizza! App delivers gelatos to your door in UAE
- Survival of Syria's best ice cream: A scoop of Bakdash's Amman-reincarnate
- Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek to serve Ramadan Iftars
- Enjoy Finest Gelato and Fun Activities at Morelli’s, Dubai Mall