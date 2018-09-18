Woman Charged With Blasphemy at Dubai Court

(Shutterstock/File Photo)

A woman disrespected Islam during a brawl in Dubai, a court has heard.

The woman was charged with blasphemy at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday.

The incident took place on January 23 and a case was registered at the Bur Dubai police station. Prosecutors referred the Jordanian sound technician, 31, to trial under the federal law against discrimination and hatred of 2015.

The complainant, a 40-year-old Palestinian clerk, said the defendant assaulted her along with her accomplice. "I also heard her as she blasphemed and talked inappropriately about Islam."

The complainant's 24-year-old sister, a clerk, told the prosecutor she was insulted by the defendant and the other suspect, who also "assaulted" her. She also testified to having heard the defendant disrespect Islam.

The court will pronounce a ruling on October 14.

The anti-discrimination law criminalises any act that incites religious hatred or insults religion, either verbally or in print or online. Any person who calls others 'infidels' or unbelievers can be punished under the law.

Those found guilty face fines of between Dh50,000 ($13,612) and Dh2 million ($544,417) and jail terms of between six months and 10 years.

