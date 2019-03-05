World Shocked After Artist Turned Lovable Cartoons Into Creepy 3D Characters

A 3D creations for the cartoon characters Spongebob and Patrick. (Miguel Vasquez/ Instagram)

An artist has created the real-life version of Hey Arnold characters — and it is creepier than the cartoon version.

Miguel Vasquez is a 3D artist who often shares his recreations of cartoon characters into real figures on his Instagram page and other social platforms.

Last week, Miguel shared one his most recent 3D creations from cartoon characters in the form of Gerald and Arnold from Hey Arnold on his Instagram.

More than 30,000 people liked the post of Gerald and Arnold from Hey Arnold as the 3D creations depicted what the characters would look like off the screen.

But some people couldn't help but express their shock at how the creations turned out.

'Thanks for ruining my childhood,' one commenter wrote after viewing the 3D creations.

Another person wrote: 'Oh my gosh! This makes me slightly uncomfortable.....but I love it.'

Both Arnold and Gerald are created from what looks to be a clay-like material to form their face and facial features. The 'skin' was then painted to show more detail — such as the blush on Arnold's cheeks and the color of each characters' eyeballs.

Miguel then created hair for both of the characters that matched their cartoon lookalikes and fitted on the heads.

As a final touch, each character was placed in outfits to match the cartoons. Arnold had on a teal sweater with a red button-up underneath while Gerald was wearing his signature red sweater with the number '33' across the chest.

Making people uncomfortable with his creations appears to be a theme for Miguel who uses a similar style for all of his 3D pieces of art.

He has previously recreated Spongebob and Patrick in full form as well as Phineas and Ferb, the Mario Brothers, and Homer Simpson.

Miguel's creation of Spongebob and Patrick was actually what garnered the artist viral fame, according the Buzzfeed. Now the artist has created a following of 160,000 fans on Instagram who look forward to his incredible, and slightly creepy, creations.

Speaking to Buzzfeed, Miguel explained why he chose Arnold from Hey Arnold as a character to create.

'I figured that Arnold's football shaped head would transition well from 2D to 3D,' Miguel told the publication. 'And provide a great laugh or shriek to those who loved the show back in the day!'

He is not bothered by people who are disturbed or traumatized by his artwork. In fact, Miguel admitted that was basically his intention for each piece.

'I've said it before and I'll say it again...that was the plan all along,' he said.

Although some fans admitted Miguel's artwork gave them 'nightmares', most people said the models were incredible with the amount of detail that went into each one.

This article has been adapted from its original source.