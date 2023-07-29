10 Years in Prison: Woman's legal battle on WhatsApp group!

ALBAWAB - In Izmir, a woman has brought the issue to court after discovering that her photos were shared in a WhatsApp group alongside inappropriate comments from its members.

The accused claims that the posts were merely intended as jokes, but now faces a 10-year prison sentence as the case proceeds.

Belma Ateş, a talented wedding dress designer aged 53, was surprised to learn that she was part of a light-hearted group chat on WhatsApp with her brother and local shopkeepers, including Volkan Y.

In a twist of fate, Ateş stumbled upon her own photos being shared within the group. Curiosity got the best of her, and she read the comments attached to her images, which left her appalled. One comment crudely suggested that running naked in a robe was the pinnacle of audacity.

To her dismay, Ateş also discovered that a picture featuring herself and politician Deniz Baykal was circulated along with an inappropriate remark asking about Deniz Baykal's alleged sex tape.

Feeling deeply violated, Ateş wasted no time and promptly lodged a complaint with the authorities, providing them with screenshots of the offensive conversations and shared images. She firmly expressed her determination to pursue the legal process, stating, "I won't let this incident slide. It's not something to be brushed off with a mere apology."



As the investigation progresses, the accused individual will have to contend with serious charges, as a 10-year prison sentence hangs over their head. The court will weigh the evidence and determine the implications of what started as a seemingly harmless joke on a messaging platform.