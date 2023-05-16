102-year-old doctor shares her simple tips for long life

ALBAWABA Dr. Gladys McGarey, a 102-year-old works as a consulting doctor, she has some tips and lessons that she's learned along the way to share with the world, how to life a happy, purposeful and long life, she defines young people as anyone under 99.

At 102, Dr. Gladys McGarey knows what it means to live life to the fullest. “I truly believe each one of us has a purpose here,” she said. “It’s our privilege and our responsibility to find that within ourselves.” https://t.co/h3L4B8HwGi — Yahoo (@Yahoo) May 14, 2023

The daughter of two medical doctors, Gladys Taylor McGarey was born in India in 1920.

As a child she travelled through the Indian outback on medical safaris with her parents. In 1935 she came to the United States to attend college and medical school.

She wrote about it in her new book, "The Well Lived Life: A 102-year-old doctor's six secrets to health and happiness at every age."

I turned 102 years old this year, and my decades of experience in holistic medicine has taught me a lot about how to live a long, happy and purposeful life, Dr. Gladys McGarey said.

Tips from Dr. Gladys McGarey: