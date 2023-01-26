1st woman statue placed in Manhattan courthouse

ALBAWABA - For the first time ever, a statue of a woman was placed atop the courthouse near Madison Square Park. The nine previous statues were all men.

The golden eight-foot female sculpture in New York City is wearing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s signature lace collar.

An Afternoon in the Park With Shahzia Sikander’s Golden Monuments | The artist’s three-part commission at Madison Square Park includes a mythical female figure atop the Manhattan Appellate Courthouse. ‘… to breathe, air, life.’ Stunning. https://t.co/ThZ0bc61fl — Blanche Horst (@HobanGirl) January 25, 2023

The statue, which is called "NOW," was installed as part of an exhibition that opened last week by Pakistani-American artist Shahzia Sikander focusing on themes of justice.

It is located at the courthouse of the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court at 27 Madison Avenue.

Artist Sikander explained that its naming came as now its time to respond siege tightening women's rights in light of the latest court legislation regarding abortion.

The Supreme Court in June decided to overturn the constitutional right to abortion triggering massive protests across the country. U.S. President Joe Biden also decried the ruling as a "tragic error."