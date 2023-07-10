4 die from viral TikTok challenge in Alabama

ALBAWABA- Four people died in a span of 6 months from a trending TikTok challenge called "boat jumping" in Alabama, USA.

The TikTok challenge requires people to jump off a speeding boat into still water making it a dangerous place to land since it feels like concrete.

"Last six months we have had four drownings that were easily avoidable. They were doing a TikTok challenge. It’s where you get in a boat going at a high rate of speed, you jump off the side of the boat, don’t dive, you’re jumping off feet first and you just kinda lean into the water," said Cpt. Jim Dennis with the Childersburg Rescue Squad.

No TikTok challenge is worth someone's life

According to a video by ABC 7, people stated that the viral video resulted in people breaking their necks, making them paralyzed.

TikTokers that broke their neck either drowned or died instantly from the impact because they did not protect their necks while jumping.

Police say at least 4 people have died doing the TikTok boat jumping challenge



"When they jumped out of the boat, they literally broke their neck ... instant death" pic.twitter.com/OKUPNXlGG0 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 9, 2023

In the video by ABC 7, a guy said that people usually film themselves doing something stupid to show off to their friends or get attention from social media.

The first victim died in February after jumping to this death into the Coosa River while his wife and their children watched from the boat.

Cpt. Dennis said, “Unfortunately, she recorded his death.”

The boat jumping challenge is not the only challenge that cost lives

The TikTok challenge "#boatjumping" is not the only one to cause fatalities; others include the "blackout" challenge, in which victims choked to death.

The "benadryl" challenge, where people overdosed on benadryl pills and died.