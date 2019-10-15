75-Year-Old Shocks World After Giving Birth to Twins

A 75-year-old woman may have become the world's oldest mother after giving birth through IVF.

The unidentified pensioner had a daughter at a private hospital in Kota, Rajasthan, on Saturday night.

Her girl, who weighed just 1lb 5oz, was rushed straight into intensive care and given life support.

She had to be delivered prematurely through a Caesarean section after six-and-a-half months of pregnancy because her elderly mother was physically weak.

The news comes just a month after a 74-year-old Indian woman was thought to have broken the same record after giving birth to twins following IVF.

The chance of premature birth, miscarriage or having a baby with a low birth weight rises in older mothers, figures show.

This is due to changes in the reproductive system which make it harder for women to transfer nutrients to the child, according to the NHS.

Medics were also concerned about the safety of the parent as she only had one lung, according to the The Times of India.

Abhilasha Kinkar, a doctor at the private hospital, revealed the mother already had an adopted child but wanted one of her own so she started looking into IVF.

While her age has not yet been verified, if the mother is as old as she claims, it will make her nine years older than the current record holder.

Guinness World Records told MailOnline there was not enough evidence yet to verify she is the oldest mother in the world.





Erramatti Mangayamma, from the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, claimed to hold the record when she gave birth to twins last month. But her claim to have been 74 has not been proven.

Mangayamma gave birth to two healthy baby girls on Thursday morning with her husband of 57 years, Raja Rao, 82, by her side.

It is believed the Ahalya IVF clinic in Guntur city paid for most of the procedure as medics knew it would be an historic achievement.

Mangayamma has no other children and went through the menopause 30 years ago.

She said at the time: 'I cannot express my feeling in words. These babies complete me. My six decade-long wait has finally come to an end. Now, no one call me infertile anymore.

'I thought about taking help of IVF procedure after a neighbour conceived at the age of 55.'

Britain's oldest mother is Elizabeth Adeney, from Lindgate in Suffolk, who gave birth to a son in May 2009 at the age of 66.

The NHS normally only offers the procedure to women under 43. But some private clinics will offer IVF to women over that age.

When a woman goes through the menopause she is no longer able to get pregnant naturally.

But IVF is still possible through the use of eggs frozen earlier in the mother's life, or eggs from a donor.

The new mother will not be able to breastfeed the babies as her body has stopped producing milk.

The current record holder of the world's oldest mother, Bousada de Lara, was 66 years and 358 days old when she gave birth to twin baby boys, Christian and Pau, in December 2006.

She admitted lying about her age in order to receive fertility treatment at a private clinic in Los Angeles, for which she paid a reported £30,000

The babies were delivered prematurely by Caesarean section and weighed 3.5 lbs (1.6kg) each.

This article has been adapted from its original source.