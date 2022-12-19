Aqaba booms through cruise liners

ALBAWABA - Cruise liners are coming to Aqaba in droves as this is their season that started last October and is said to end in late February, 2023 with many tourism arriving from all over the world.

And in an effort to increase this type of tourism to the southern part of Jordan a new marina has been built especially for cruise ships and is set to be in operation by 25 January according to Nidal Al Majali, environment and tourism commissioner at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority.

According to the Jordan Times he noted this will be a significant addition to the touristic activity in the sea-front city of Aqaba and able to receive more and larger tourism ships at the port.

So far a total of 34 cruise ships are docking in Aqaba to enjoy the light winter months of this area and the Red Sea and Al Majali said by early December eight cruise liners carrying 2,700 tourists each, arrived in Aqaba.

However, recently he added a total of 96 cruise ships have confirmed their arrival in Aqaba over the next year, pointing out Aqaba nowadays receives 40 percent of the world’s cruise ship tourism, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.