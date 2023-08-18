Artificial Intelligence now stealing passwords from Keystroke sounds

ALBAWABA - Advancements in artificial intelligence continue to astonish, and the latest breakthrough involving AI's ability to capture keystroke sounds and potentially compromise security has sparked new concerns.

Recent developments in AI technology, including the ability to recognize and interpret keystroke sounds, have once again thrust the subject into the limelight. In a noteworthy study conducted by Durham, Surrey, and Royal Holloway Universities in the UK, researchers have pushed the boundaries of AI capabilities.

The study revealed that AI algorithms, trained on the sounds of keystrokes from a 2021 model MacBook Pro, could achieve a remarkable accuracy rate of 95% in transcribing typed content. What's even more astonishing is the AI's proficiency in distinguishing individual keystrokes during real-time situations, such as Zoom calls, and through microphones on devices like the iPhone 13 model.

This newfound ability to capture and interpret keystroke sounds raises concerns about potential security vulnerabilities. Experts are sounding the alarm about the possibility of cybercriminals harnessing AI technology to breach security systems, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive protective measures.

Moreover, recent advancements in AI technology have shown its exponential growth in various domains. Machine learning models are becoming increasingly sophisticated, demonstrating capabilities that were once considered science fiction. From natural language processing to image recognition, AI is pushing the boundaries of what was previously deemed possible.

While AI's potential to streamline processes and improve efficiency is undeniable, its misuse or unintended consequences underscore the importance of responsible development and vigilant oversight.