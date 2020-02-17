Aswan World Art Festival Brings People Together

The eighth edition of the Aswan International Festival for Culture and Arts kicked off on Sunday, launched by Culture Minister Enas Abdel-Dayem.

Folklore troupes went out in an artistic parade and carnival to perform art shows on boats in the Nile River, waving flags representing their countries amid the cheers of Aswan residents.

Twenty-two folklore troupes from Africa, Asia and Europe are participating in this year’s cultural festival, bringing together over 400 artists – 240 of whom are Egyptians. The troupes are scheduled to participate in a popular carnival at the tourist market on Sunday evening, before the opening ceremony.

This year’s festival activities will be held across different cultural sites in Aswan city, and include the celebration of a sun alignment at state of Ramses II on February 22.

This festival places Egypt in the center of the world, Abdel-Dayem said, and stresses the importance of arts in communication between people, with different cultures all interacting in the land of Aswan.

Abdel-Dayem opined that this year’s edition of the festival confirms the experience of the oldest human civilizations, exchanging their heritage that reflects the values and principles of freedom and tolerance, and raises creativity’s voice to express humanity’s conscience.

