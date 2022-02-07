Scuba diving takes you into an otherworldly environment that most people have never experienced. If you’re one such person, or even if you're an underwater veteran, check out the best scuba diving spots in the Middle East that you should see for yourself.

Oman

Oman is a quiet country on land but in the water it’s anything but. The country is filled with some of the best scuba diving spots in the Middle East and they’re great whether you’re an experienced diver or someone who will need classes.

Daymaniyat Islands, Fahal Island and Bander Khayran all off the coast of Oman’s capital city Muscat are well worth visiting.

Between the three you’ll be able to find an abundance of tropical fish and coral reefs, but be careful if you go to Fahal Island. The numerous sharks there have earned it the nickname Shark Island.

Jordan

Jordan, and specifically the coastal city Aqaba, is home to some of the best scuba diving spots in the Middle East.

The water and weather here are warm the majority of the year but less so than in the Gulf where the heat can be insufferable.

In Aqaba the waters hover around 19 C (66 F) in winter and 28 C (84 F) in the summer. Plus despite being a relatively small locale, there are over 30 diving spots to choose from so when you’re in Aqaba you certainly have options.

UAE

The UAE champions itself as being a tourist-friendly destination and goes out of its way to advertise and attract travelers coming from outside the country.

This is no different for its scuba diving scene, and the country has maintained some of the best scuba diving spots in the Middle East.

Famous spots include the Zainab Wreck, Martini Rock and the Dubai Aquarium. And no, that wasn’t a typo, you can actually go diving at the Dubai Aquarium alongside sharks and other aquatic life in massive tanks.

Egypt

Alexandria to the north and the Ras Mohamed Nature Reserve to the south are great scuba diving spots in Egypt.

The Ras Mohamed Nature Reserve and anywhere near the Red Sea will have beautiful coral reefs, while Alexandria will sunken ancient ruins like Cleopatra’s Palace and other ruins.

It’s a fantastic country for diving both for the history and wildlife that can be found.

Bahrain

It should come as no surprise that Bahrain has some of the best scuba diving spots in the Middle East. It’s a country surrounded by the sea and diving spots.

It also boasts the development of the world’s largest underwater theme park including submersed aircraft, ships and other structures waiting to be explored.