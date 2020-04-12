British Royals Wish Everyone a 'Safe and Happy Easter'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have wished the nation a 'safe and happy Easter' as people celebrate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to the Kensington Royal Instagram account, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 38, shared a scenic photograph showing bright yellow daffodils in bloom at Kensington Palace.

Alongside the picture, they penned: 'Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter' #StayHomeSaveLives.'

And royals fans were quick to send the family their well-wishes too, with messages coming from as far and wide as Australia, America and Israel.

'Lovely to see this view of your place. Keep safe, from Australia,'wrote one, while a second penned: 'Happy Easter from Israel.'



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's message comes after the Queen called for 'light and life' to overcome despair amid the coronavirus crisis as she declared that Easter is 'not cancelled' in a special message Bank Holiday message.

Her Majesty delivered her first Easter audio address, which had the resolute message:

'As dark as death can be - particularly for those suffering with grief - light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.'

The 93-year-old monarch's pre-recorded speech offered support to those marking Easter privately and the wider country, and she said: 'But Easter isn't cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever.'

It ended on a positive note: 'May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.'

The speech came after the Queen's televised address to the nation last Sunday when she said by remaining united the country would overcome the virus, and told those in lockdown 'we will meet again'.

Her messages illustrate the importance of the head of the nation appearing at times of crisis to rally the country and keep up morale.

This article has been adapted from its original source.